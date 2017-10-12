True Pundit

Security World

ISIS Fighters Practice Getting Kicked In The Nuts To Prepare For Combat

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

The Islamic State’s Yemeni affiliate released a photo Monday of its new operatives getting kicked in the groin to prepare for combat.

https://twitter.com/colebunzel/status/917517999300665344

The photos were published alongside a series of other snapshots showing the successful training of a new band of militants in Yemen. The training camp was named after former ISIS spokesman and agitator Abu Muhammad al-Adnani who was killed in a November 2016 drone strike. – READ MORE

ISIS Fighters Practice Getting Kicked In The Nuts To Prepare For Combat
ISIS Fighters Practice Getting Kicked In The Nuts To Prepare For Combat

The Islamic State's Yemeni affiliate released a photo Monday of its new operatives getting kicked in the groin to prepare for combat. ISIS fighters in Yemen practice getting kicked in the nuts  p
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter