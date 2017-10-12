ISIS Fighters Practice Getting Kicked In The Nuts To Prepare For Combat

The Islamic State’s Yemeni affiliate released a photo Monday of its new operatives getting kicked in the groin to prepare for combat.

https://twitter.com/colebunzel/status/917517999300665344

The photos were published alongside a series of other snapshots showing the successful training of a new band of militants in Yemen. The training camp was named after former ISIS spokesman and agitator Abu Muhammad al-Adnani who was killed in a November 2016 drone strike. – READ MORE