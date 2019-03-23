NOT SURPRISING: Networks Ignore Trump’s Executive Order On Campus Free Speech

What better example for how the left-wing media views the free speech rights of campus conservatives than their ignoring of President Donald Trump’s executive order protecting those rights.

Newsbusters reported Friday evening that the major broadcast networks – ABC, CBS, and NBC – ignored Trump’s executive order in favor of covering New Zealand’s recent “assault weapon” ban. Naturally, Fox News was the only outlet to cover the story in detail, placing it early in the broadcast of “Special Report.”

“At a ceremony in the East Room this afternoon, President Trump took a step he hopes will ensure all voices are heard on college campuses across the nation,” Fox News Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts reported. “In an executive order, the President directed his cabinet agencies to tie federal grants for education and research to more aggressive enforcement of the First Amendment.”

“The move follows incidents at several colleges and universities where conservatives have been targeted, including UC Berkeley were a student, Aidan Williams, was punched in the face for supporting the President and conservative policies,” he added. – READ MORE