Nancy Pelosi Mourns Loss of ‘Our Darling’ Katie Hill After Sexual Scandal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) mourned the resignation of Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) whom she referred to as “our darling Katie,” following a sexual misconduct investigation.

Pelosi seemed distraught in a closed-door meeting with Hill on Monday night of this week.

“Our darling Katie. It’s so sad,” Pelosi said, according to multiple sources who spoke to Politico.

“It goes to show you, we should say to young candidates, and to kids in kindergarten really, be careful when transmitting photos.”

Hill, in the view of some legal scholars, might be considered a predator based on the fact that her staffer's consent to the activity in question would be murky at best, considering that the congresswoman signed her checks.