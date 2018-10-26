    True Pundit

    Jason Alexander: Those who support Trump’s behavior ‘have something fundamentally wrong with them’

    Former “Seinfeld” star and outspoken liberal Jason Alexander went on a Twitter rant Thursday saying people who support President Trump’s behavior “have something fundamentally wrong with them.”

    Mr. Alexander was reacting to a tweet by Mr. Trump Thursday morning slamming “fake news” in the wake of several pipe bombs being sent to prominent Democrats. The president wrote that “a very big part of the anger we see today in our society” could be blamed on the fake news peddled by the mainstream media

    In another tweet, Mr. Alexander called Mr. Trump a “disgraceful, ignorant, corrupt, soulless, liar, coward,” and said there aren’t any “respectable, responsible” Republicans left who could run against him. He also declared that Jesus Christ would be “broken hearted at how Trump/GOP have acted.” – READ MORE

