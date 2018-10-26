A SPANISH-LANGUAGE NETWORK FINDS OUT THAT NOT ALL HISPANICS LIVING IN THE US ARE WELCOMING THE HONDURAN MIGRANTS WITH OPEN ARMS

Univision reporter Luis Megid found out that some Hispanic Americans think the caravan should not be allowed to enter the U.S. and that those who are attempting to get in should follow the U.S.’s immigration laws.

“How is it possible that a caravan from Central America is on it’s way to the U.S. and the people are speaking the way they’re speaking, demanding to get in. No sir, this isn’t their country and they need to respect it,” one man said.

Another woman told Megid, “like the president says, they can come here, but they need to come here legally like the rest of us.” – READ MORE