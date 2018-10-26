Kathy Griffin’s Midterm Advice: ‘DON’T F*CK ANYONE UNLESS THEY VOTE’

Left-wing Comedian Kathy Griffin Is Once Again Dishing Out Great Advice, This Time Telling Her Fans Not To “fuck Anyone” Who Doesn’t Vote In The Upcoming Midterm Elections.

“FUCKING VOTE FUCKING VOTE BLUE DON’T FUCK ANYONE UNLESS THEY VOTE,” Kathy Griffin said.

FUCKING VOTE

FUCKING VOTE BLUE

DON'T FUCK ANYONE UNLESS THEY VOTE — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 24, 2018

The 57-year-old comedian has become a full-blown political activist after scandal erupted in 2017 when she posed for a photo holding a fake bloody head of President Trump. Despite an initial apology, the star is now unashamedly anti-Trump. – READ MORE