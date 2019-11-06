Jane Fonda declares ‘we have 11 years’ until climate ‘catastrophe’ — so we must ‘mobilize by the millions in the streets’ to stop it

Far-left actress Jane Fonda declared on “The View” Tuesday that we have only 11 years until the Earth faces a climate “catastrophe” — and therefore we must all go into the streets and protest in order to stop it.

Fonda, 81, has been leading weekly climate change protests in Washington, D.C., she calls “Fire Drill Friday,” CBS News reported, adding that she moved to the nation’s capital to fight climate change and has been getting arrested in the process.

Fonda added that “it’s only going to get worse as climate gets worse and more and more people are harmed.”

“Even the climate scientists are saying we’re not going to be able to turn it around,” Fonda said. “We have 11 years to avoid catastrophe, and we can’t do it unless people mobilize by the millions in the streets.” – READ MORE