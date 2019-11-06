11,000 Experts Propose Final Solution To Global Warming: Just Kill Billions Of People

Over 40 years ago, scientists from 50 nations pivoted on a longstanding “global cooling” thesis that was going to blanket the earth in ice, and instead adopted what was then called the “CO2-climate problem” which would lead to theories on global warming, rising tides and economic catastrophe.

“Now, four decades later, a larger group of scientists is sounding another, much more urgent alarm,” according to Bloomberg.

Some 11,000 scientists call for population control in mass climate alarm https://t.co/7L2cD3tK6e pic.twitter.com/Fv7br3iAU7 — Bloomberg Economics (@economics) November 5, 2019

Over 11,000 experts from around the world have banded together to call for solutions to the the ‘climate emergency,’ including population control – which “must be stabilized—and, ideally, gradually reduced—within a framework that ensures social integrity.”

"We declare, with more than 11,000 scientist signatories from around the world, clearly and unequivocally that planet Earth is facing a climate emergency," warned the scientists in the Tuesday edition of BioScience, in a report that includes lots of scary charts we're guessing Tony Heller could have some fun with.