‘DWTS’ Viewer Meltdown: How Can Dems Win in 2020 ‘If We Can’t Even’ Vote Off Sean Spicer

Viewers of Dancing with the Stars experienced a mass meltdown Monday night after former White House press secretary Sean Spicer lived to dance another week, forcing some to even question how Democrats will win in 2020 “if we can’t even get Sean Spicer off” the show.

Spicer performed a jazz routine with Jenna Johnson, who filled in for Lindsay Arnold due to her mother-in-law’s untimely passing. The duo saw the lowest judges scores of the bunch– 20/30. Despite that, Spicer did not find himself in the bottom two. Rather, duos Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov and Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber landed in the bottom two, with Flannery ultimately going home. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba found the results “confusing and irritating.”

The results indicate that, once again, conservative supporters are carrying Spicer through in an effort to send a message to leftists and Hollywood elites who insist on “canceling” conservatives out.

Best #DWTS tweet! I’m not tired of #winning…whether with @realDonaldTrump or @seanspicer.👍 Both trigger the left and send them into a meltdown. 🤣😂🤣 Add a dash of #Covfefe just for fun! pic.twitter.com/3dtrlOg1mG — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) November 5, 2019

Leftists on Twitter were not only perplexed but enraged by Spicer’s continued presence on the show prompting some, interestingly enough, to call for the end of the popular vote.

“#DWTS Those results are BULLSHIT,” one angry Twitter user wrote, demanding the show to “cancel the public voting and make it about dancing, not popularity.”

“The voting process has to change with the judges at least voting only until semi finals. THEN the public can weigh in,” another concurred, claiming that it is “just not fair for a dancing contest.” – READ MORE