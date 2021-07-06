Jan. 6 Detainees Confined 23 Hours a Day, Attorneys Say

Dozens detained in federal prison awaiting trial following the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol building are being subject to solitary confinement, a lack of required medical care, and restricted access to defense counsel, according to two attorneys and the father of a defendant.

Lawyers John Pierce and Steven Metcalf II, who represent several of the defendants, told EpochTV’s “The Nation Speaks” that among the close to 500 arrested so far in connection with the Jan. 6 incident, more than 50 are being held pretrial in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day, in conditions that are “unconstitutional” and violate “every single basic human right.”

Pierce said these individuals are being detained by federal judges under the 1984 Bail Reform Act, which, under certain circumstances, authorizes pretrial detention if it’s believed the individuals are a threat to the community or a flight risk.

“There are about 50 plus or minus that are being detained, that have been in prison for months and will likely remain in prison for many more months until their day in court,” Pierce said.

Ned Lang, the father of a defendant who he said is receiving particularly harsh treatment, said his son Jake is currently detained in a Washington prison in an area called “the hole.”

"It's solitary confinement 23 hours and one hour out a day. It's horrible."

