Biden Has the Most Expensive White House Payroll in History

Apparently, President Joe Biden’s disastrous fiscal policy starts at the top.

Forbes reported that the first-term price tag on Biden’s White House staff could exceed $200 million, making it the most expensive in history.

The outlet also noted that Biden has 190 more employees than his predecessor did at this point in their presidencies.

Adjusted for inflation, the Trump administration spent $164.3 million on personnel over four years, while the Obama administration spent $188.5 million over its first four years, according to Forbes.

With nearly 200 extra cooks in the kitchen — for a grand total of 567 — Biden’s White House has managed to drive up the cost of goods and services, sacrifice the country’s energy independence and surrender the southern border.

Even President Barack Obama employed fewer people at the White House, paying 487 staffers six months into his presidency.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --