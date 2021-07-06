Billionaire Warren Buffett Predicts New Pandemic Worse Than COVID-19

Known as the ‘Oracle of Omaha’, Warren Buffett claims that the coronavirus pandemic “is not the worst you can imagine” and predicts a new one

The American billionaire Warren Buffett, known as the ‘Oracle of Omaha’, is sure that in the future a new pandemic will come that could be worse than that of COVID-19 , because despite the lessons that this experience has left us, people would not be prepared to face it either.

This week, during CNBC’s ‘Buffett & Munger: A Wealth of Wisdom’ show, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway predicted that “there will be another pandemic .”

“We know that there is a nuclear, chemical, biological and now cyber threat. Each of them has dire possibilities , “Buffett said. ” It doesn’t seem like it’s something that society is fully prepared to deal with, “he added.

The businessman, who ranks ninth in the Forbes billionaire ranking, revealed that the main lesson that the coronavirus has taught him is that the world is not prepared to deal with emergency situations.

“I learned that people don’t know as much as they think they do. But what is most learned is that the pandemic could be seen coming , and that this is not the worst that can be imagined , “said the 90-year-old magnate. “Society has a hard time preparing for remote situations, which are possible and will happen sooner or later .”- READ MORE

