James Woods Shuts Down Kimmel For His Pathetic Blackface Apology – ‘Just Own It, You Unabashed Racist’

Legendary actor James Woods just responded to the apology late night host Jimmy Kimmel offered for past actions that have been deemed racist, which Kimmel redirected into blasting his critics.

Kimmel wrote, “I have long been reluctant to address this, as I knew doing so would be celebrated as a victory by those who equate apologies with weakness and cheer for leaders who use prejudice to divide us.”

“I know that this will not be the last I hear of this and that it will be used again to try to quiet me,” he continued. “I love this country too much to allow that. I won’t be bullied into silence by those who feign outrage to advance their oppressive and genuinely racist agendas.”

“I have long been reluctant to address this, as I knew doing so would be celebrated as a victory by those who equate apologies with weakness.” // So another leftist essentially uses his “apology” as an attack on others. Just own it, you unabashed racist. https://t.co/ucUojKttxZ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 23, 2020

