Seattle Mayor Defends CHOP Despite Violence, Decision To Dismantle Protest: ‘Place Of Healing, Education’

Seattle’s mayor Jenny Durkan, who once called the Capitol Hill Occupied (or Ongoing) Protest (CHOP) a “block party” and contended that protesters were hosting a “summer of love” is still defending the six-block “autonomous zone” despite her own decision to “wind down” CHOP amid increasing violence.

But Durkan, who has long supported the CHOP, even though demonstrators hosting the ongoing protest regularly call for her resignation, took to Twitter to defend the six-block autonomous zone Monday night, calling the CHOP a place of “healing,” “education,” and “community.”

“Across the City, hundreds of thousands have gathered daily at different events protesting the murder of George Floyd and hundreds of years of systemic racism that led to his death. A recent silent march had nearly 85,000 peaceful attendees whose message was clear: we need change,” Durkan said on social media.

“At the same time, tens of thousands of people have been gathering in Capitol Hill for nearly two weeks to continue their protest, to build community and demand change. During the day, it has been a place for healing, education, and community – but it is very different at night,” she claimed. – READ MORE

