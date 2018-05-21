Politics
James Woods shares meme highlighting DNC’s 2018 slogan and it’s brutally PERFECT
We know James Woods was being snarky with this meme, but what makes it particularly ‘savage’ is how close to reality the imagery really is.
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 20, 2018
With as much as the Dems have been defending those poor MS-13 gang members who have been known to behead people, this could actually be one of their talking points for the 2018 midterms. Hey, truth in advertising. – READ MORE
