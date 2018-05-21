WATCH: Elected Official Calls Police Chief ‘Skinhead’ for Pulling Her Over

A New Jersey school board member apologized Thursday to a police chief whom she called a “skinhead” after she got pulled over for speeding.

South Orange and Maplewood Board of Education member Stephanie Lawson-Muhammad apologized after the Wednesday publication of an April 27 traffic stop in which she called South Orange Police Chief Kyle Kroll a “skinhead,” according to Fox News.

“I’m scared of cops because you guys hurt black people,” Lawson-Muhammad, in a distressed voice, told Officer Shaun Horst, who pulled her over, after asking if she could let her daughter walk the rest of the way to school.

“Ma’am, do you want me to call you an ambulance?” Horst asked the school board member.

“No, I don’t want you to call me an ambulance,” she responded. “That’s an insult … that was a f—ing insult.” – READ MORE

