James Woods Posts Lethal Tweet About Anti-Trump London Mayor

On Sunday, the London Times reported a surge in knife attacks in London that has resulted in the city’s homicide rate surpassing New York’s:

Fifteen people were murdered in the capital, against 14 in New York. Both cities have almost exactly the same population.

London murders for March are also likely to exceed or equal New York’s. By late last night there had been 22 killings in the capital, according to the Metropolitan police, against 21 in the US city.

A cutting edge leader… pic.twitter.com/B2fSVzo8o5 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 2, 2018

In response, conservative actor and famed Twitter troll James Woods had a short but sharp message for Khan – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1