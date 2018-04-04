Politics
James Woods Posts Lethal Tweet About Anti-Trump London Mayor
On Sunday, the London Times reported a surge in knife attacks in London that has resulted in the city’s homicide rate surpassing New York’s:
Fifteen people were murdered in the capital, against 14 in New York. Both cities have almost exactly the same population.
London murders for March are also likely to exceed or equal New York’s. By late last night there had been 22 killings in the capital, according to the Metropolitan police, against 21 in the US city.
A cutting edge leader… pic.twitter.com/B2fSVzo8o5
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 2, 2018
In response, conservative actor and famed Twitter troll James Woods had a short but sharp message for Khan – READ MORE
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has become an international name in large part because of his ongoing public feud with President Trump over the threat of radical Islam and his handling of security issues in his city.