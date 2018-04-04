True Pundit

More than 13K Unaccompanied Minor Border-Crossers Resettled Across America in Fiscal Year 2018

Since The Beginning Of Fiscal Year 2018, There Have Been More Than 13,000 Unaccompanied Alien Children (Uacs) Released And Resettled Across The United States.

A new report by the Administration for Children and Families reveals that in February 2018, nearly 3,000 UACs have been resettled in the U.S., while more than 2,600 unaccompanied minors were resettled the month before.

Likewise, since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2018, about 13,186 unaccompanied minors have been resettled across the country. California, Florida, New York, and Texas have taken the most unaccompanied minors – about 45 percent this Fiscal Year. – READ MORE

Since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2018, there have been more than 13,000 Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) released and resettled across the United States.
