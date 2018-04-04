Kurt Eichenwald Calls Parkland Survivor ‘Desperate’ and ‘In Need of Psychiatric Help’

In an email, which Eichenwald sent Tuesday to Daily Wire Editor-In-Chief Ben Shapiro, Eichenwald claimed to be writing an article about Shapiro’s professional relationship with Kashuv.

I just received this from @kurteichenwald. There are no words for how wild this email is. @VanityFair is apparently an odd place.I just received this from @kurteichenwald. There are no words for how wild this email is. @VanityFair is apparently an odd place. pic.twitter.com/Ik1bfjoKyl — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 3, 2018

Eichenwald accused Kashuv of “working to trick journalists,” “coordinating” with “trolls,” and then claimed he had contacted a psychiatrist to ask for an evaluation of Kashuv’s mental health.

“I consulted a friend of mine who is a psychiatrist – a political conservative, since that seems so important to you – and based on what he read, the psychiatrist said the following,” declared Eichenwald. “Kyle is in desperate need of psychiatric help or support.”

Eichenwald also accused Kashuv of being “obsessed” with Shapiro and claimed the psychiatrist he consulted thought Kashuv was “disturbing.” – READ MORE

