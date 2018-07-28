True Pundit

Politics

James Woods points and laughs at NY Times’ struggle to put NEGATIVE spin on “great economic news”

Posted on by
Share:

The 2Q GDP was over 4 percent, but according to the New York Times, that seems a bit high:Why

Friday’s G.D.P. Number May Be a Size Too Big 

James Woods does the pointing and laughing for us:

Hey, the Times would have reported it the same way if Obama were still president, right? *Eye roll* – READ MORE

President Trump’s all caps tweeted warning to Iran last night had Resistance media types as well as some from the Hollywood left flagging the tweet for violent rhetoric. The “Justice Democrats” have also alerted Twitter as well:

Out: IMPEACH!
In: Hey Twitter, do something! – READ MORE

Raise your hand if you think Obama should wander off into the woods with Hillary Clinton and leave the running of the country to the adults.

Seems James Woods agrees with us … – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Puh-LEEZE! James Woods points and laughs at NY Times' struggle to put NEGATIVE spin on "great economic news"
Puh-LEEZE! James Woods points and laughs at NY Times' struggle to put NEGATIVE spin on "great economic news"

SO predictable.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: