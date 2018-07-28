James Woods points and laughs at NY Times’ struggle to put NEGATIVE spin on “great economic news”

The 2Q GDP was over 4 percent, but according to the New York Times, that seems a bit high:Why

Friday’s G.D.P. Number May Be a Size Too Big

James Woods does the pointing and laughing for us:

It’s actually fun to read incontrovertible great economic news and then check to see how the @nytimes manages to put negative spin on it. Miraculously they always find a way to hate Trump and hate good news for America. https://t.co/Z8RcSbFqPK — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 27, 2018

Hey, the Times would have reported it the same way if Obama were still president, right? *Eye roll* – READ MORE

President Trump’s all caps tweeted warning to Iran last night had Resistance media types as well as some from the Hollywood left flagging the tweet for violent rhetoric. The “Justice Democrats” have also alerted Twitter as well:

.@Twitter you all need to flag this. It’s a violent threat and against your terms of service. — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) July 23, 2018

This is how ridiculous #Democrats are. They are “reporting” the President of the United States to Twitter Support. Sweet Jesus, can they get more pathetic? https://t.co/gjyhZhgE2n — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 23, 2018

Out: IMPEACH!

In: Hey Twitter, do something! – READ MORE

Raise your hand if you think Obama should wander off into the woods with Hillary Clinton and leave the running of the country to the adults.

“If you like your doctor…” https://t.co/Ys9X8zkiHX — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 19, 2018

Seems James Woods agrees with us … – READ MORE

