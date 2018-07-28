True Pundit

Remains Of Americans Who Died In Korean War Returned To U.S.

On Friday, 55 cases that reportedly contained the remains of U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War were returned to Osan Air Base outside Seoul, South Korea, according to the White House.

Each case was draped with the flag of the United Nations. Late on Thursday, President Trump tweeted:

Roughly 7,700 U.S. soldiers are listed as missing from the 1950-53 Korean War; about 5,300 of the remains allegedly are still in North Korea.- READ MORE

The Pentagon is considering sending a team of U.S. military personnel to North Korea to search for the remains of American troops killed during the Korean War, Secretary of Defense James Mattis said Friday.

Speaking to reporters during an on-the-record briefing, Mattis said military officials are weighing such a mission following the return of what are believed to be the remains of American service members earlier that morning.

“That is certainly under consideration,” he said, according to Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin. “Absolutely.”

Mattis’s remarks came hours after a U.S. Air Force plane transporting the possible remains of 55 Americans killed during the Korean War landed at Osan Air Base in South Korea. – READ MORE

