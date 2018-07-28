True Pundit

“HUGE MISTAKE”: Glenn Greenwald SLAMS Twitter’s “OBNOXIOUS” explanation for shadow banning conservatives

But there’s one notable non-conservative who’s just as fed up: Glenn Greenwald. He’s not buying Twitter’s account for a second:

Credit where it’s due: Greenwald’s not letting ideological disagreements get in the way of intellectual honesty. – READ MORE

On Thursday, Twitter attempted to quell rumors of shadowbanning of conservatives — rumors backed by a VICE report showing that top-tier conservatives including Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel had seen their twitter handles downgraded in search results. Vijaya Gadde, the company’s legal, policy, trust and safety lead, and Kayvon Beykpour, the product lead, explained that everyone was getting the shadowbanning policy completely wrong.

The best definition we found is this: deliberately making someone’s content undiscoverable to everyone except the person who posted it, unbeknownst to the original poster.

We do not shadow ban. You are always able to see the tweets from accounts you follow (although you may have to do more work to find them, like go directly to their profile). And we certainly don’t shadow ban based on political viewpoints or ideology.

So, just to get this straight, Twitter’s argument is that they aren’t preventing you from seeing the tweets of people you follow — they’re just requiring you to visit their Twitter pages directly. Which is shadowbanning. – READ MORE

Good for him.

