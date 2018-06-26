James Woods Issues Warning To Conservatives After Maxine Waters Rant

Actor James Woods urged his Republican followers to “a) get armed, and b) vote” because “[y]our life literally depends on it” in an early Monday tweet.

The tweet comes in response to Congresswoman Maxine Water’s speech at a rally on Saturday, which called for liberals to “get out” and “create a crowd” if they see anyone from the Republican cabinet.

Now that a United States Congresswoman has called for harassment against Republicans and the inevitable violence that will come of it, I urge all of you to a) get armed, and b) vote. Your life literally depends on it. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 25, 2018

In her speech, Waters repeatedly denounces President Trump, claiming the president has lied and deserves to be impeached. – READ MORE

