James Woods Issues Warning To Conservatives After Maxine Waters Rant

Actor James Woods urged his Republican followers to “a) get armed, and b) vote” because “[y]our life literally depends on it” in an early Monday tweet.

The tweet comes in response to Congresswoman Maxine Water’s speech at a rally on Saturday, which called for liberals to “get out” and “create a crowd” if they see anyone from the Republican cabinet.

In her speech, Waters repeatedly denounces President Trump, claiming the president has lied and deserves to be impeached. – READ MORE

'Your life literally depends on it'

