Border Patrol Rescues 57 Illegal Immigrants Left For Dead By Smugglers

Border Patrol rescued a group of 57 Central American migrants abandoned by cartel smugglers in Arizona Friday.

The group of migrant men, women and children — including one underage pregnant girl and 36 minors — were left for dead in 108-degree heat and had to be rescued by the Tucson Sector Border Patrol, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Among the 36 minors who were as young as one year old, 17 were unaccompanied by an adult. The stranded illegal immigrants came from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. – READ MORE

