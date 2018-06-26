POLL: Black Americans Prefer Deportation Of Illegal Immigrants

It turns out that illegal immigration is not exactly a winning issue for Democrats among black voters, who overwhelmingly favor deportation over the failed “Catch and Release” policy that lets illegal immigrants roam free after being detained at the border in hopes they show up to a future court date.

According to a CBS News/YouGov poll, a full 40% of black Americans feel that illegal immigrant families should be deported back to their country of origin.

Compare that to just 20% of black Americans who believe that detained illegal immigrant families should be released while they await an asylum hearing, for which many do not return. Only 20% of white Americans agree with “Catch and Release.”

It seems that both a majority of black Americans and white Americans agree that illegal immigrants should be sent home and done so humanely. A majority in all polls regarding the issue also disagree with children being separated from their families while they await asylum hearings. – READ MORE

