James Woods: I’m Buying More Stock Because I Believe America Will Roar Back

Actor James Woods warned that the Democrat Party and CNN will continue to exploit the coronavirus pandemic to their own ends, but said that America and its economy will soon “roar back” under the direction of President Donald Trump.

The stock market had a torrid start to the week amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic, while the White House today declared an official national state of emergency over the crisis. Markets have since made a partial recovery, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 1985 points during Trump’s presser.

I bought stock heavily this week because a) I want to support this nation and this President, and b) I know that #CNN and the Democrats will exploit this crisis purely out of their hatred for @realDonaldTrump. So the market will wobble and then will eventually roar back. #WinWin https://t.co/Tk9wqBzPbr — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 13, 2020

Many Democrats and media organizations have used the opportunity to blame Trump for his handling of the virus. For example, some Democratic politicians including failed presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg have released ads attacking Trump’s response to the pandemic, while one New York Times columnist even referred to it as the “Trumpvirus.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --