Disco-ball face masks bring pizazz to coronavirus pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the globe, so does the concept of boogie-fever face masks.

At Wednesday night’s opening party for the Brooklyn Museum’s “Studio 54: Night Magic” exhibit, a number of partygoers sported flashy COVID-19-themed face coverings. Attendees Allison Eden and Gary Goldenstein, who wore matching disco-ball masks to the gala, told paparazzi their coordinated glitterati garb was inspired by the potentially deadly virus.

“It took me a day and a half to make each one,” Eden, 50, tells The Post of her and her husband’s masks. “I feel if you have to wear a face mask now, why not make it fabulous? Why not make disco balls?”

Eden, who runs a Bushwick-based handcrafted glass mosaic business, is among the growing ranks of pizzazz-minded health warriors making and sporting bedazzled face coverings: Celebrities from Billie Eilish, 18, to Steve Harvey, 63, have donned tricked-out face masks as the trend spreads from the streets of New York to partiers, influencers and models on runways around the world. – READ MORE

