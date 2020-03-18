Chick-fil-A closing dining rooms, allowing only takeout, drive-thru or delivery amid coronavirus outbreak

Chick-fil-A still wants its customers to “eat mor chickin” — just not in the dining room.

On Sunday, Chick-fil-A announced that it would be closing the dining areas of its restaurants to limit “person-to-person contact” amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Restaurants will instead be offering alternate options, such as delivery or takeout, for the time being.

“Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants,” reads a news release shared to Chick-fil-A’s press site.

“As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact,” the statement continued. “Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options.

“Thanks for your patience. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --