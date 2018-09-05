James Woods Dumps Nike Stock in Response to Kaepernick ‘Just Do It’ Ad Campaign

Woods on Tuesday tweeted a screenshot to his nearly 1.7 million followers of an email he sent to his portfolio manager asking all his Nike stock be sold. “Please divest my portfolio of all Nike stock in my personal account and in the plan. Henceforth never buy Nike stock for me again,” the email read. Woods wrote on Twitter that the email was the first of the day, along with the hashtag “#ScrewNike.”

Moments later, the two-time Oscar nominee tweeted a meme displaying Nike’s “swoosh,” logo with the tagline “Nike stock, just sold it.” — a play on the company’s iconic slogan “Just Do It.” – READ MORE