    WATCH: Far-Left Activist Linda Sarsour Arrested At Kavanaugh Hearing

    Far-left Islamic activist Linda Sarsour was reportedly arrested along with several others during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after she began screaming during the hearing.

    The Women’s March, which Sarsour is a board member of, confirmed on Twitter that she was “arrested for disrupting the hearings earlier this morning.”- READ MORE

     

