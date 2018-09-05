WATCH: Far-Left Activist Linda Sarsour Arrested At Kavanaugh Hearing

Far-left Islamic activist Linda Sarsour was reportedly arrested along with several others during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after she began screaming during the hearing.

Linda Sarsour violating Sharia Law once again by ‘purposely and intentionally’ putting herself in a situation ‘knowing’ that she will ‘definitely’ be touched by men other than her husband. (Police). No virgin boys for her in heaven. pic.twitter.com/91GhEiMWLb — Imam Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) September 4, 2018

The Women’s March, which Sarsour is a board member of, confirmed on Twitter that she was “arrested for disrupting the hearings earlier this morning.”- READ MORE