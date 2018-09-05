Brett Kavanaugh vows to ‘keep an open mind in every case,’ after chaotic confirmation hearing day

Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday vowed to be a “a neutral and impartial arbiter” if confirmed to the Supreme Court, after a chaotic first day of hearings on Capitol Hill amid political theatrics and protests from Democrats.

“If confirmed to the Supreme Court, I will keep an open mind in every case,” Kavanaugh said. “I will do equal right to the poor and to the rich. I will always strive to preserve the Constitution of the United States and the American rule of law.”

Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings started Tuesday and are set to continue through the week.

Before he spoke, Kavanaugh was introduced by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman and attorney Lisa Blatt – a liberal Democrat who said she voted for Hillary Clinton for president but supports Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Democrats, in their opening remarks Tuesday, sounded the alarm about Kavanaugh’s past work in Republican politics, including as a lawyer in George W. Bush’s White House. – READ MORE