It only takes James Woods one tweet to PERFECTLY praise Sarah Sanders and RIP Michelle Wolf

James Woods is not having any of the Sarah Huckabee Sanders bashing that took place Saturday night at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

They hate @PressSec Sarah Huckabee Sanders because she represents every aspect of American womanhood that we admire: intelligence, grace, empowerment, patriotism, and beauty. The troll who trashed her at the #WHCD was too dim to memorize her own “jokes.” She had to read them. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 29, 2018

Woods slams keynote joke-attempter Michelle Wolf for having read her own jokes. – READ MORE

