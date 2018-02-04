UPS Goes All in for Trump Tax Plan With $12 Billion Dollar Program for America

According to Breaking 911, the latest such announcement came from the United Parcel Service, better known as UPS, who just revealed a total investment of about $12 billion in their business and employees, and they specifically credited Trump’s tax reform as the basis for it.

That $12 billion will go toward expanding the company’s Smart Logistics Network and provide a significant contribution to their employee pension funds.

Tax reform is a tremendous catalyst. Good economic conditions and strong growth momentum mean investing for the long-term. pic.twitter.com/M1hJs4Rps7 — UPS (@UPS) February 1, 2018

“This $12 billion investment program is an outgrowth of the opportunity for tax savings created by the Tax and Jobs Act,” stated Chairman and CEO David Abney in a release from the UPS Pressroom. “We will increase network investments and accelerate pension funding to strengthen the company for the long term, so that we maximize the benefit to our global customers, employees and shareowners.”

“Through our current and future actions,” Abney continued, “we will enhance UPS’s position as the leading logistics provider by expanding capacity and technology investments to help customers meet their needs for dependable, day- and time-definite service with enhanced visibility and flexibility.” – READ MORE

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders celebrated on Saturday the 100,000 Best Buy employees getting bonuses as a result of President Trump’s tax cuts — and took a chainsaw to Nancy Pelosi’s rhetoric in the process.

100,000 Best Buy employees get Trump tax cut bonuses or as Nancy Pelosi likes to call them: “crumbs” https://t.co/DV0EZmu9Ea — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) February 3, 2018

The link Sanders attached to the tweet is an article from the Star Tribune newspaper in Minnesota.

It explains how Best Buy is giving full-time employees a $1,000 bonus. Part-time employees will get a $500 bonus. – READ MORE

As more and more companies pass their tax savings on to both their employees and their customers, snack cake giant Hostess — which was on the brink of collapse just a few short years ago — announced a cash bonus for workers with an unorthodox twist:

The company, which makes Twinkies, Ding Dongs and Ho Hos, is providing its employees one-time payments of $1,250 — with $750 in cash and $500 in the form of a 401(k) contribution. In taking the step, Hostess cited last month’s tax legislation, which slashed the rate for U.S. corporations.

It’s also offering a year’s worth of free food to workers — though they won’t be able to eat all the Ding Dongs they like. A representative from each of Hostess’s bakeries will choose a product each week, and the employees will be able to take home a multipack of that item. The company also makes Hostess CupCakes, Fruit Pies and Donettes. – READ MORE