True Pundit

Entertainment

James Woods Backs Up Brendan Fraser: HFPA President Blacklisted Me Too

Posted on by
Share:

In a long profile for GQ centered on his return to TV in “Trust”, Brendan Fraser claimed that former HFPA president Philip Berk sexually assaulted him while at a luncheon in 2003, alleging he groped his buttocks region. The experience deeply wounded Fraser and he wondered openly if the incident led to his blacklisting, hence why his career took a dive over the next decade.

Actor James Woods has stepped forward to partly back up Fraser’s blacklisting claims. Woods alleges that the former HFPA president blacklisted him for political reasons.

“I recommend this interview highly. I, too, was blacklisted by that individual at #HFPA after nine Golden Globe nominations,” Woods wrote on Twitter. “During a press junket with HFPA, he asked if I would support Hillary Clinton if she ever ran for president. Never nominated again.”- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

James Woods Backs Up Brendan Fraser: HFPA President Blacklisted Me Too
James Woods Backs Up Brendan Fraser: HFPA President Blacklisted Me Too

Actor Brendan Fraser is back in the news, and if you're wondering where he went in the first place, it may have something to do with his allegations of sexual assault against former HFPA president Philip Berk, and subsequent blacklisting.
Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: