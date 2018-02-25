Entertainment
James Woods Backs Up Brendan Fraser: HFPA President Blacklisted Me Too
In a long profile for GQ centered on his return to TV in “Trust”, Brendan Fraser claimed that former HFPA president Philip Berk sexually assaulted him while at a luncheon in 2003, alleging he groped his buttocks region. The experience deeply wounded Fraser and he wondered openly if the incident led to his blacklisting, hence why his career took a dive over the next decade.
Actor James Woods has stepped forward to partly back up Fraser’s blacklisting claims. Woods alleges that the former HFPA president blacklisted him for political reasons.
I recommend this interview highly. I, too, was blacklisted by that individual at #HFPA after nine Golden Globe nominations. During a press junket with HFPA, he asked if I would support Hillary Clinton if she ever ran for president. Never nominated again. https://t.co/fnAX5GM4Io
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 22, 2018
For the record, however, he was never physically “sketchy” with me in any way similar to that alleged by Brendan Fraser in GQ. He was probably aware I might have knocked his teeth out, had he tried. Final note: I’m so glad Brendan Fraser is back entertaining us. I’m a big fan.
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 22, 2018
“I recommend this interview highly. I, too, was blacklisted by that individual at #HFPA after nine Golden Globe nominations,” Woods wrote on Twitter. “During a press junket with HFPA, he asked if I would support Hillary Clinton if she ever ran for president. Never nominated again.”- READ MORE
