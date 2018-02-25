Eric Trump: The Media Do Not Understand This Country

Eric Trump described the frustrations that he had with the media, despite all the success his father had as president.

“The media of this country does not understand the tone of this country,” he said. “They don’t understand that at all.”

Trump said he respected his father for continuing to fight the media and fight for the country.

“This country has been in such dire need of having a fighter,” he said. “We haven’t had a fighter in a long time. And so often he gets knocked for that, and I hate it.”

“We have to fight, we have to fight in so many ways, we’re going to be attacked, we’re all going to be attacked, believe me, there’s probably no people in the world that get attacked more than us,” he said. – READ MORE

