CNN Host Claims She Never Allowed NRA To Be Called ‘Child Murderers.’ Here’s The Proof She Did (VIDEO)

On Friday, CNN host Alisyn Camerota falsely claimed that she never allowed the NRA to be called “child murderers” on her program as she was nasty and dismissive of National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch.

Camerota interviewed Loesch on CNN’s “New Day” after Loesch said at CPAC that “many in legacy media love mass shootings” because of the ratings they bring in, the Free Beaconreported.

Reacting with fury, Camerota said Loesch’s comments were “just malicious,” despite the fact that studies have indicated that the way the media covers mass shootings actually inspires more mass shootings. – READ MORE

