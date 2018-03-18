James Comey Cashes in on Infamy with National Speaking Tour

In advance of his book release, former FBI director James Comey is promoting a coast-to-coast speaking tour about “good, ethical leadership.”

A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership will debut on April 17, 2018. Two days before, he will appear on a special edition of ABC’s 20/20. On April 18, Comey will appear on The View before beginning his national tour in New York. The ousted FBI director will also be doing an interview with New Yorker editor David Remnick. He will then move on to Chicago, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami, and Kansas City. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1