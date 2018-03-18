Politics
Andrew McCabe predicted this month he would be a ‘significant witness’ in Robert Mueller’s investigation
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe predicted in a previously unpublished interview, conducted before he was fired late Friday, that he would be a “significant witness” in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
Speaking to Politico earlier this month, McCabe said he “firmly” believed that there was an “ongoing effort to undermine my credibility because of the work that I did on the Russia case, because of the investigations that I oversaw and impacted that target this administration.”
With Mueller reportedly looking into whether Trump obstructed justice, McCabe claimed he might play a role.
“They have every reason to believe that I could end up being a significant witness in whatever the special counsel comes up with, and so they are trying to create this counter-narrative that I am not someone who can be believed or trusted,” McCabe said. “And as someone who has been believed and trusted by really good people for 21 years, it’s just infuriating to me.” – READ MORE
