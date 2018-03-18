True Pundit

Democrats offer to hire Andrew McCabe so he could qualify for his pension

Democratic lawmakers have offered to hire fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe so that he can qualify for his pension.

McCabe’s employment was terminated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions less than 48 hours before he would have qualified for his pension, a day that was also his 50th birthday.

Pocan was responding to a tweet by MSNBC journalist Andrea Mitchell, who said if a member of Congress were to hire him then he could qualify for pensions benefits by working a couple of extra days. – READ MORE

