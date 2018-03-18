Democrats offer to hire Andrew McCabe so he could qualify for his pension

Democratic lawmakers have offered to hire fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe so that he can qualify for his pension.

McCabe’s employment was terminated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions less than 48 hours before he would have qualified for his pension, a day that was also his 50th birthday.

Andrew call me. I could use a good two-day report on the biggest crime families in Washington, D.C. https://t.co/DYVP00Em0x — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) March 17, 2018

Andrew McCabe: I have the need to hire a Special Senior Staff Attorney to help me with my work on the House Judiciary Committee dealing with threats to the Constitution and the rule of law in America. You're perfect for the job. DM me. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) March 17, 2018

Pocan was responding to a tweet by MSNBC journalist Andrea Mitchell, who said if a member of Congress were to hire him then he could qualify for pensions benefits by working a couple of extra days. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1