Entertainment Sports
James Caan Offers Hottest Take Yet On Shaun White Sexual Harassment Allegations
James Caan probably isn’t losing sleep over the recent sexual harassment allegations lobbed at Olympic snowboarder Shaun White.
“Some people are saying that [Shaun White] shouldn’t be celebrated because he has a history of sexual harassment allegations. Should we still celebrate him?” a TMZ paparazzi asked Caan on a street corner in West Hollywood last night.
“Everybody had sexual harassment,” Caan answered. “How the f*** do you think we repopulated?”
Caan did make a point to specify that he himself has never done anything wrong — just in case anyone was wondering. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
James Caan probably isn't losing sleep over the recent sexual harassment allegations lobbed at Olympic snowboarder Shaun White. "Some people are saying that [Shaun White] shouldn't be celebrated becau