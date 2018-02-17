Entertainment Politics TV
NO CLASS: Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Sarah Sanders Having Fake Orgasms For Valentine’s Day (VIDEO)
Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel mashed up fake news and orgasms in a joke about Sarah Huckabee Sanders Wednesday night.
During a segment on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the host made fake Valentine’s Day cards for various members of the Trump administration.
For Sarah Sanders, he joked that her card would read, “I like my orgasms like I like my news … Fake.” – READ MORE
The Daily Caller