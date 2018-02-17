NO CLASS: Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Sarah Sanders Having Fake Orgasms For Valentine’s Day (VIDEO)

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel mashed up fake news and orgasms in a joke about Sarah Huckabee Sanders Wednesday night.

During a segment on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the host made fake Valentine’s Day cards for various members of the Trump administration.

For Sarah Sanders, he joked that her card would read, “I like my orgasms like I like my news … Fake.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *