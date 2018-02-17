True Pundit

Entertainment Politics TV

NO CLASS: Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Sarah Sanders Having Fake Orgasms For Valentine’s Day (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel mashed up fake news and orgasms in a joke about Sarah Huckabee Sanders Wednesday night.

During a segment on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the host made fake Valentine’s Day cards for various members of the Trump administration.

For Sarah Sanders, he joked that her card would read, “I like my orgasms like I like my news … Fake.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Sarah Sanders Having Fake Orgasms For Valentine’s Day
Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Sarah Sanders Having Fake Orgasms For Valentine’s Day

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel mashed up fake news and orgasms in a joke about Sarah Huckabee Sanders Wednesday night. WATCH: During a segment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the host made fake Valent
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: