Jeffrey Tambor Fired From ‘Transparent’ Amidst Harassment Allegations

Jeffrey Tambor, best known for his roles in “Arrested Development” and “Transparent,” has officially been fired from Amazon’s original series after an investigation into his alleged sexual harassment concluded this week.

The allegations were brought against Tambor in November 2017 by two transgender actresses he worked with on the show. Van Barnes and Trace Lysette accused Tambor of making unwanted physical advances on them and offering to trade sexual favors for pay raises.

Tambor issued an apology after the accusations were made public. “I know I haven’t always been the easiest person to work with,” he said. “I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact. But I have never been a predator – ever.”

But Thursday, Amazon confirmed to Deadline what many had suspected. The company announced it had finished its investigation into Tambor and decided to terminate the actor from the upcoming season. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *