Rep. Jim Jordan: ‘Democrats Won’t Let You Go to Work, but They’ll Let You Riot’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) delivered a fiery rebuke of the Democrats at the Republican National Convention on Monday, accusing the party of refusing to “denounce the mob.”

“Democrats won’t let you go to church, but they’ll let you protest. Democrats won’t let you go to work, but they’ll let you riot,” Jim Jordan told the convention. “Democrats won’t let you go to school, but they’ll let you loot.”

The congressman’s remarks came one day after rioting broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after local police shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black American man, several times in the back. According to local media reports, police were called to respond to a “domestic incident” at the site of the shooting. Several witnesses have claimed that Blake was attempting to break up a fight between two women when police arrived. – READ MORE

