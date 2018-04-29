Jackson will not return as White House doctor after withdrawing VA nomination

Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson will reportedly not return to his role as President Trump’s personal physician after he withdrew his nomination for Veterans Affairs (VA) secretary following numerous allegations of improper behavior.

Two senior White House officials told Politico that Jackson will not continue on as Trump’s doctor, and will be permanently replaced by Sean Conley, a Navy officer who had filled in for Jackson last month.

Jackson, who also served as White House physician under both former President Obama and Trump, was tapped by Trump to serve as the VA secretary following the dismissal of the agency’s previous head, David Shulkin.

He withdrew his nomination last week amid accusations of drinking on the job, handing out prescription drugs and multiple drunken incidents, including one where he allegedly crashed a government vehicle.

Jackson has denied the allegations, as have the White House and Secret Service. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1