CNN & MSNBC Hiring of Leakers Clapper & Brennan Raises National Security Threats

By August 2017, Clapper was hired by CNN as an analyst but the network never disclosed that Clapper was a major source behind the leak of an unproven and salacious dossier when he joined the network. News agencies and reporters never disclose their sources, it would be unethical, but isn’t it also unethical to pay sources for information or give sources jobs as analysts for your news outlet after they’ve been illegally leaking classified information?

The dossier, which was compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele through cut-out Fusion GPS, was also being paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign and the Democratic National Committee, as first reported by The Washington Post. And Clapper, Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan have been very vocal and partisan against the Trump administration, despite the fact that they are former senior intelligence officials of the United States.

Brennan, who is now a paid analyst for MSNBC, candidly expresses his anti-Trump opinions in public venues and continues to drop insults along with vague and ominous premonitions about the President, while refusing to show any evidence that the Russian’s possess blackmail material or that the Trump campaign was “colluding” with the Russians to win the presidency.

Mary Beth Long, a defense analyst and the first woman to serve as an Assistant Secretary of Defense from 2007 to 2009, responded to my tweet yesterday questioning CNN’s hiring of Clapper but added a very compelling and interesting point.

She questioned if it was “appropriate” for two openly highly partisan intelligence officials, who now work for news networks, to continue to retain their security clearances.

