J.J. Abrams: ‘The Last Jedi’ Critics Felt ‘Threatened By Women’

“Star Wars” fans were none too happy with “The Last Jedi” and the backlash for the film came swiftly and harshly. Despite a solid box office performance in the opening weeks, the film slumped as time went on and was absolutely crushed in the Chinese market.

Director J.J. Abrams feels otherwise, however, and believes that backlash against the film stemmed from males being “threatened” by strong females.

“We’re not asking to take away the male point of view or male artistry or male contribution,” he told IndieWire. “We’re simply saying, ‘What is fair?’ I can see why people might get freaked out by it, but the people who are getting freaked out are the people who are accustomed to that privilege, and this is not oppression, this is about fairness.”

“Star Wars is a big galaxy, and you can sort of find almost anything you want to in Star Wars. If you are someone who feels threatened by women and needs to lash out against them, you can probably find an enemy in Star Wars,” Abrams continued.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *