Trump slams Oprah, hopes to see her 2020 run to ‘expose and defeat’

President Donald Trump went after “very insecure” Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, tweeting that he hopes to see her run for president so “she can be exposed and defeated.”

“Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes,” Trump tweeted Sunday night. “The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!”

Winfrey appeared on CBS’ “60 Minutes” leading a discussion with 14 people from Grand Rapids, Mich. Half of people from the group voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, the other half did not. The same group was interviewed on the program last year. – READ MORE

