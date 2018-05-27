Politics TV
J. Edgar Comey: An FBI Accountable to No One, The Only Thing Missing is Comey in a Black Dress & Lipstick (VIDEO)
Saturday on MSNBC’s “Hugh Hewitt,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) weighed in on the FBI’s handling of its counterintelligence investigation into the 2016 presidential election under former FBI Director James Comey’s leadership.
When asked by host Hugh Hewitt if the agency had lapsed back into a culture that existed under one of Comey’s predecessors, J. Edgar Hoover, Cornyn replied that Comey had allowed for the creation of a “culture” within the FBI accountable to no one. – READ MORE
