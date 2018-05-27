True Pundit

Politics TV

J. Edgar Comey: An FBI Accountable to No One, The Only Thing Missing is Comey in a Black Dress & Lipstick (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Saturday on MSNBC’s “Hugh Hewitt,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) weighed in on the FBI’s handling of its counterintelligence investigation into the 2016 presidential election under former FBI Director James Comey’s leadership.

When asked by host Hugh Hewitt if the agency had lapsed back into a culture that existed under one of Comey’s predecessors, J. Edgar Hoover, Cornyn replied that Comey had allowed for the creation of a “culture” within the FBI accountable to no one. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Cornyn on Comey-J Edgar Hoover Comparisons: Comey Aided in Creation of a Culture the FBI Was Accountable to No One | Breitbart
Cornyn on Comey-J Edgar Hoover Comparisons: Comey Aided in Creation of a Culture the FBI Was Accountable to No One | Breitbart

Saturday on MSNBC's "Hugh Hewitt," Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) weighed in on the FBI's handling of its counterintelligence investigation into the 2016 presidential election under former FBI Director James Comey's leadership. When asked by host Hugh Hewitt if the agency had lapsed back into a culture that existed under - Cornyn | Breitbart TV

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: