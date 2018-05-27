True Pundit

WATCH: Tucker Hammers Lindsey Graham For ‘Lying’ About Confidential Informant Not Being A Spy

Fox News host Tucker Carlson took on Lindsey Graham’s definition of the word “spy” on his Friday night show, saying the South Carolina senator was “prevaricating, or in other words, lying.”

“We’re gonna start with the FBI’s efforts to spy on the Trump campaign back in 2016,” Carlson said. “That happened, and there is a lot more evidence for it than there is for collision with Russia, but not surprisingly the media response has been particularly dishonest.” – READ MORE

Fox News host Tucker Carlson took on Lindsey Graham's definition of the word "spy" on his Friday night show, saying the South Carolina senator was "prevaricating, or in other words, lying."

