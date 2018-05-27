WATCH: CNN Reporter Admits Trump’s Letter to Kim Jong Un ‘Struck the Right Tone’ — Then He Explains Why

After much anticipation, the White House canceled President Donald Trump’s face-to-face meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. The administration scrapped the historic summit in a widely criticized letter.

Despite being fodder for the late-night hosts, CNN’s Will Ripley reported to anchor Jake Tapper that the letter to the North Korean regime actually “struck the right tone.”

“Yes, he canceled the summit, but he was respectful and complimentary of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — that’s the most important thing to the North Korean government, that their supreme leader is treated with respect and dignity,” Ripley said Friday. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1