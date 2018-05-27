Politics TV
WATCH: CNN Reporter Admits Trump’s Letter to Kim Jong Un ‘Struck the Right Tone’ — Then He Explains Why
After much anticipation, the White House canceled President Donald Trump’s face-to-face meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. The administration scrapped the historic summit in a widely criticized letter.
Despite being fodder for the late-night hosts, CNN’s Will Ripley reported to anchor Jake Tapper that the letter to the North Korean regime actually “struck the right tone.”
“Yes, he canceled the summit, but he was respectful and complimentary of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — that’s the most important thing to the North Korean government, that their supreme leader is treated with respect and dignity,” Ripley said Friday. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
IJR - Independent Journal Review