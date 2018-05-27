True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: CNN Reporter Admits Trump’s Letter to Kim Jong Un ‘Struck the Right Tone’ — Then He Explains Why

Posted on by
Share:

After much anticipation, the White House canceled President Donald Trump’s face-to-face meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. The administration scrapped the historic summit in a widely criticized letter.

Despite being fodder for the late-night hosts, CNN’s Will Ripley reported to anchor Jake Tapper that the letter to the North Korean regime actually “struck the right tone.”

“Yes, he canceled the summit, but he was respectful and complimentary of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — that’s the most important thing to the North Korean government, that their supreme leader is treated with respect and dignity,” Ripley said Friday. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

CNN Reporter Admits Trump's Letter to Kim Jong Un 'Struck the Right Tone' — Then He Explains Why
CNN Reporter Admits Trump's Letter to Kim Jong Un 'Struck the Right Tone' — Then He Explains Why

“He was respectful and complimentary.”

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: